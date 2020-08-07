LETTER: 'Something to ponder'

I ask curiously if there is an audit trail to the number of cases of COVID-19 being reported. I have understood several cases in which people have passed away from other issues yet the cause of death on the death certificate read "COVID-19." This inspires thoughts of fraud being committed to advance financial gain by select institutions.
I again am curious if this alleged activity is inflating COVID-19 cases that are being reported. Something to ponder. Timothy Uber, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota
