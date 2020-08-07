You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: 'Something to ponder'
View Comments

LETTER: 'Something to ponder'

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

I ask curiously if there is an audit trail to the number of cases of COVID-19 being reported. I have understood several cases in which people have passed away from other issues yet the cause of death on the death certificate read "COVID-19." This inspires thoughts of fraud being committed to advance financial gain by select institutions.

I again am curious if this alleged activity is inflating COVID-19 cases that are being reported. Something to ponder. Timothy Uber, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: 'Why should he?'
Letters

MINI: 'Why should he?'

In his column in Sunday's Journal Opinion section, George Will brought up the rumor that President Trump may not accept the results of the 202…

MINI: How?
Letters

MINI: How?

How did a global pandemic become a political war in the "United" States?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News