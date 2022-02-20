LETTER: Sorry to see Sioux City's Chris Hall not run for governor

What a pity that Chris Hall of Sioux City has decided not to run for governor. If he read the Cedar Rapids Gazette he would find lots of sympathy. There is a lot of dissatisfaction of the governor on the east side of Iowa. What matters is not the money raised but the votes on election day. If he would speak to good policies he could possibly win. At least he would give a good debate on the current policies. Sadly the current candidate just doesn't have a compelling way of speaking. -- Sonia Ettinger, Iowa City