LETTER: 'Sour grapes'?

Okay folks, the Dems are set to impeach a man who is by nature a businessman, not a politician. Quid pro quo in business is common practice, as most business owners will attest. What baffles me is that they accuse Mr. Trump of doing what lobbyists do every day in D.C. - “Here, have some money and vote this way." Why do you think all the elected officials in D.C. are soon millionaires after taking office?