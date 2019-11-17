LETTER: 'Sour grapes'?
0 comments

LETTER: 'Sour grapes'?

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

Okay folks, the Dems are set to impeach a man who is by nature a businessman, not a politician. Quid pro quo in business is common practice, as most business owners will attest. What baffles me is that they accuse Mr. Trump of doing what lobbyists do every day in D.C. - “Here, have some money and vote this way." Why do you think all the elected officials in D.C. are soon millionaires after taking office?

I still say it’s all about sour grapes. Diane Baker, Sioux City

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News