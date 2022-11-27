LETTER: Speak out about proposed CO2 pipeline setbacks in Woodbury County

Woodbury County, it's time to show up. Our planning and zoning board is offering the opportunity to make your opinion count.

Two hazardous CO2 pipelines are proposing to take land and construct a system through our county. These pipelines plan to carry compressed, liquified CO2 at pressures three times greater than gas lines posing risks to humans, livestock, and wildlife in the event of a rupture. CO2 in this form is toxic and asphyxiating.

The Woodbury County board's proposal outlines 50 feet from industries (where we all work each day), 330 feet from residences (where we sleep every night), and consulting in future expansion areas (who would want to buy or build on that parcel).

Can we do more? By contrast, Shelby County passed the following setbacks: 2 miles from city limits, half mile from schools, hospitals, and nursing homes, quarter mile from recreational areas, 1,000 feet from occupied structures, water and power supply, wastewater treatment, 1,000 feet from animal feeding operations.

There are no federal regulations over these projects as stated by PHMSA after the Satartia, Miss. pipeline rupture. We need the best possible ordinances in place protecting we who live and work in Woodbury County. The public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at the courthouse. Comments may be mailed or emailed to the board. Better yet--be there, voice your opinion. -- Deborah Main, Sioux City