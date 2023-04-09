An open letter to the House and Senate: So, new information indicates our monthly Social Security checks may soon need to be reduced. I suggest to you, instead of digging our national debt deeper and deeper by giving (not loaning) billions away to foreign countries that will never, ever return it, why not put some money back into the SSA fund to provide security and safety to the American senior citizen population who worked for decades to stabilize our economy?

You somehow see fit to spend far more than is brought in-every single day. If you insist on doing so-make it count for those elder citizens who, by the way, still pay your salaries! Most of us OG’s have learned the hard way to live within our means -- please don’t make that task more difficult! Better yet, stop raising the debt ceiling by not giving it all away! Balance your own budget! That’s your job, isn’t it? Diane Baker, Sioux City