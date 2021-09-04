 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Staffing shortages leave nursing homes in peril
0 Comments

LETTER: Staffing shortages leave nursing homes in peril

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

As a nursing home administrator, I am deeply concerned for nursing homes. In 30+ years, I have never seen the situation more dire than it is today. Every administrator and director of nursing I speak to have the same story to tell. We have worked our staff to the bone and keep asking for them to give more. Some simply have given up and are retiring early, changing careers or leaving the workforce entirely.

Adding insult to injury, facilities are being inspected and fined using the same criteria set prior to the pandemic. There is no empathy for the pandemic or the situation we are in today. We are in a state of emergency that has yet to be acknowledged. We are in a war zone that is hidden and ignored. Out of sight and out of mind.

Staffing shortage has forced nursing homes to limit admissions. Other industries can change their hours or service, our industry cannot. Waiting for a hamburger is a far cry from waiting for a nursing home bed. It is a greater public crisis when a loved one needs long term care has nowhere to go.

It must be a priority to fill positions in healthcare. We must incentivize and reward those who serve the public good. Like it or not, acknowledge it or not, we are in a “State of Emergency”. Without support and hope soon, elder services may not be widely available. There must be a call to action. -- Rob Gotto, Orange City, Iowa

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Biden's catch 22
Letters

MINI: Biden's catch 22

If President Biden honestly understood the gravity of his national security blunders at our borders and overseas, he would resign for the good…

MINI: I don't get it
Letters

MINI: I don't get it

THE MINI: I don't get it. Kim Reynolds says Iowa has open arms for Afghanistan refugees but not for any refugees that come in through the sout…

MINI: Personal Freedom
Letters

MINI: Personal Freedom

I sure hope our restaurant food preparers and servers aren’t exercising their personal freedoms when being required “to wash hands before retu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News