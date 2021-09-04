LETTER: Staffing shortages leave nursing homes in peril

As a nursing home administrator, I am deeply concerned for nursing homes. In 30+ years, I have never seen the situation more dire than it is today. Every administrator and director of nursing I speak to have the same story to tell. We have worked our staff to the bone and keep asking for them to give more. Some simply have given up and are retiring early, changing careers or leaving the workforce entirely.

Adding insult to injury, facilities are being inspected and fined using the same criteria set prior to the pandemic. There is no empathy for the pandemic or the situation we are in today. We are in a state of emergency that has yet to be acknowledged. We are in a war zone that is hidden and ignored. Out of sight and out of mind.

Staffing shortage has forced nursing homes to limit admissions. Other industries can change their hours or service, our industry cannot. Waiting for a hamburger is a far cry from waiting for a nursing home bed. It is a greater public crisis when a loved one needs long term care has nowhere to go.

It must be a priority to fill positions in healthcare. We must incentivize and reward those who serve the public good. Like it or not, acknowledge it or not, we are in a “State of Emergency”. Without support and hope soon, elder services may not be widely available. There must be a call to action. -- Rob Gotto, Orange City, Iowa

