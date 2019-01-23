When Rep. Steve King refers to Western civilization, he is merely stating what he, and all of our generation, were taught - that Western civilization (i.e., Western culture, European culture) was the foundational culture that inspired our founding fathers to institute American values and morals. Western culture was based on Roman Law, Germanic Salic Law and Christian principles (English Common Law). Therefore, to accuse Steve King of racism because he questioned when the term Western civilization became racist, was preposterous.
In referring to Western civilization, he refers to people of many races and ethnicities, under one culture. Steve King and his staff have worked hard to serve the people of his district. But what sets him apart from other members of Congress is that he also cares about the survival of our nation. He knows that separating a nation into groups, without a common culture, has destroyed nations, not strengthened them. This is what is happening to America. His fellow Republicans, who have for years, welcomed his help during their campaign efforts, now turn their back on him because of The NY Times, which is well known as a Democrat propaganda machine.
This makes no sense, except to expose their fear of the opposition and the absence of any regard for their own, even kicking them when they are down. This is reprehensible.
Anyone who understands the historical definition of Western civilization, must understand that they too are targets of the political correctness crowd. Stand strong, Steve King. - Mike Hanlon, Sioux City