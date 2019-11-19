LETTER: Standing up for principles or putting party over country?

It has been sadly comical to watch the televised impeachment hearings as inept Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee attack the integrity of witnesses giving testimony under oath.

Fortunately for the president, most Republicans who will be called to cast a vote should impeachment proceed to the Senate have asserted their determination not to watch. Americans who are watching, however, also have a vote - whether their elected congresspersons are standing up for our democratic principles or putting party over country. Jackie Austin, Rock Rapids, Iowa