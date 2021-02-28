 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: State budget cuts too much from preschool programs
View Comments

LETTER: State budget cuts too much from preschool programs

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

Preschools lose BIG in the state of Iowa's education budget!

As a parent, former child care provider and Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) volunteer, I was deeply disappointed by the school funding package passed last month. With over $7 million in expected preschool cuts, over 2,600 Iowa children who rely on publicly funded preschool won’t be able to attend.

Now is not the time to cut such essential early learning funding, especially as children, families and Iowa, in general, are already facing unprecedented difficulties due to COVID-19. For my children, their early education and care helped them be school ready, and helped me get to work full-time so I could provide for my family.

Not only will such cuts put kids at a disadvantage for years to come, but they will also hinder Iowa’s recovery.

For instance, this budget doesn’t meet Governor Reynolds’ recommendations (https://governor.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/GovAdvisoryBoard_Report_112020_F.pdf) for expanding child care and preschool programs to meet the demands of our workforce and economy.

Without a safe, nurturing, accessible and affordable place to send their kids, how will Iowa parents get back to work?

It’s clear – cutting essential early learning funds is not a smart decision for Iowa’s future.

Join me in urging Iowa’s legislators to pass specific protections for preschool programs as soon as possible this session so children can access early learning and parents can get to work. Our future depends on it. -- Kashana Gohl, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: 'Security blanket'
Letters

MINI: 'Security blanket'

Perhaps instead of your in-depth article on how to properly wear two masks, I would suggest it’s time for a news article that tells people how…

MINI: AP Fact Checking
Letters

MINI: AP Fact Checking

AP Fact Checking: Curious if the writer of Tuesday Mini would care to elaborate on which statements made by President Biden has jumped at him.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News