LETTER: State budget cuts too much from preschool programs

Preschools lose BIG in the state of Iowa's education budget!

As a parent, former child care provider and Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) volunteer, I was deeply disappointed by the school funding package passed last month. With over $7 million in expected preschool cuts, over 2,600 Iowa children who rely on publicly funded preschool won’t be able to attend.

Now is not the time to cut such essential early learning funding, especially as children, families and Iowa, in general, are already facing unprecedented difficulties due to COVID-19. For my children, their early education and care helped them be school ready, and helped me get to work full-time so I could provide for my family.

Not only will such cuts put kids at a disadvantage for years to come, but they will also hinder Iowa’s recovery.

For instance, this budget doesn’t meet Governor Reynolds’ recommendations (https://governor.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/GovAdvisoryBoard_Report_112020_F.pdf) for expanding child care and preschool programs to meet the demands of our workforce and economy.