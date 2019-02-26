Quite interesting that the "big guns" (pun intended) traveled 1,400 miles to get involved in an Iowa matter concerning the addition of the Second Amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Navy Capt. Mark Kelly (retired) are the two most anti-Second Amendment people in the entire country. Now residing on their well-earned annuities in Tucson, they engaged a lobbyist to speak on legislative matters that are of concern to only Iowa citizens. They have launched a campaign to prevent the addition of the Second Amendment to our state Constitution, stating that it is "a really dangerous amendment that would undermine Iowa gun laws, making it incredibly difficult and prohibitive to pass new gun laws in the future and we think really goes against what the Iowa public wants."
That's their opinion, not Iowa's. The Second Amendment is dangerous? Iowa is one of only six states that have not included this in their Constitution. The others are New York, New Jersey, California, Maryland and Minnesota. My suggestion to Giffords and Kelly: Spend your time and effort in those other states. Conservative Iowans trust our legislators to pass legislation that will be in the best interests of their constituents.
Kelly and his twin brother have had truly fantastic careers as astronauts in the space program. For Mark Kelly, it began when at 18, just out of high school, he signed up for the Merchant Marine Academy. What happened to that oath he took about defending the Constitution, including the Second Amendment? - Gerald A. Pallesen, Marcus, Iowa