LETTER: State of Nebraska sinks to new low with ad
LETTER: State of Nebraska sinks to new low with ad

Letters to the Editor

Beyond irresponsible! Borders on criminal! Instead of protecting citizens, the state of Nebraska released an ad for hiring nursing professional. A $5,000 hiring bonus AND bragging that "NO COVID VACCINTATION" required to work at the Veterans homes, the Beatrice State Developmental Center, which houses people with developmental and physical disabilities-state run psychiatric hospitals, facilities for juvenile offenders, and the prisons.

Way to go Nebraska! To take advantage of the most vulnerable and powerless of its citizens! The state of Nebraska and its leadership is truly sinking to a new low. -- Paul Roisen, Sioux City

