Of the many great things included in RAGBRAI, one of the most important and most appreciated is the presence of Iowa law enforcement officials at busy intersections to ensure the safe passage of bicyclists in areas of vehicle traffic.

Apparently, this concept did not register with state Sen. Adrian Dickey, R-Packwood. Packwood had to be arrested for refusing to move out of the road when asked by law enforcement officials. Thanks much dude, for making law enforcement officials' hard work more difficult and for attempting to single-handily tarnish this tremendously positive event. -- John L. Sandman, Sioux City