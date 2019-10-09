Regarding Leonard Pitts' column in Sunday's Journal headlined "We are broken along lines of politics, human rights, perception": So conservatives are the only people doing the lying? How about James Comey, Rod Rosenstein, Hillary Clinton? The problem is the ideological divide, in which one side wants to swerve to the socialist side and one side wants to swerve further to the right. A corrupt media wants America to believe that is a choice between one viewpoint or the other and that there are no other viewpoints. Therefore, a conservative cannot be tolerant, and by conservative media's standards, a Democrat cannot be a patriot, nor believe in the Constitution. If this line of thought continues, then people will believe that "a lie told often enough becomes the truth."
If we allow that to happen, which viewpoint will win out, and by what means will it do so?
The media is no longer a responsible partner in the maintenance of our republic. It will take restraint, critical thought and calm dialogue to avoid what Mr. Pitts seems to be warning is coming. Step up, citizens. Doug Johnson, Sioux City