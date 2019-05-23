I was deeply saddened to learn of the recent passing of Journal sportswriter Steve Allspach. I have enjoyed his columns for decades. As a USD alumnus and longtime Vermillion resident, I was rather close to the coaching staff and athletic administration for 25 years. They all held Steve and former Journal sports editor Terry Hersom in the highest regard. Steve was and Terry is a down-to-earth guy who gave Coyote sports the very best of everything.
I once recognized Steve at a local pub and introduced myself. We had a very nice conversation that must have lasted for nearly two hours, ending only because I had to keep an appointment. Imagine talking to a person you didn't even know for that long of a time. It's just a testament to his demeanor and just being himself. His in-depth knowledge of sports figures and sports history was nothing short of remarkable. Times spent with him will be fondly remembered for the rest of my days.
And let us remember that like millions of the rest of us, he served his nation overseas.
I will be at the service for Steve on Friday to join in saying goodbye to a true Iowa sports legend. Rest in peace, Steve. We miss you. Paul Michels, North Sioux City, South Dakota