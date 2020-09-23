LETTER: Steve Hansen: 'A proven leader'

Help me welcome Steve Hansen back to running for political office after an 18-year hiatus. Steve is running to represent Iowa House District 14 on Sioux City’s west side. While away from politics, Steve directed the Sioux City Museum, and built it into an Iowa destination.
Steve Hansen is committed to listening to the people of Sioux City and fighting to insure a solid economy, a world-class public education system, and affordable, accessible health care plans.
Steve will work tirelessly to maintain and enhance the quality of life in Siouxland. Please join me in voting for Steve Hansen, a proven leader. Bruce Lear, Sioux City
