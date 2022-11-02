LETTER: Steve Hansen for Iowa House District 2

The newly minted Iowa House District 2 needs to send Steve Hansen to Des Moines to continue fighting for the priorities for which he returned to the Iowa Legislature after an 18-year hiatus.

Steve Hansen has spent his entire professional life serving Siouxland, as a state legislator from 1987-2003, and as director of the Sioux City Public Museum for the last 21 years.

When Steve took office again in 2021, his goals included expanding access to health care, especially mental health care and coverage for children, working for tax competitiveness with neighboring states, cleaning up Iowa’s impaired waterways, and increasing funding for a public education system which successive GOP-controlled legislatures had chronically underfunded.

Working in bi-partisan fashion, Steve has secured some improvements for us, but not nearly enough in increased support for public education at all levels. Twenty years of GOP pinchpenny funding has knocked Iowa from No. 1 in education among the states to No. 16, behind the neighboring states of Nebraska and Minnesota.

Now, with Gov. Reynolds determined to dismantle public education and use our tax dollars to fund private schools, it is imperative that we return Mr. Hansen to Des Moines to be a force prioritizing education over a $2 billion budget surplus and more tax cuts for the wealthiest among us -- while our schools go begging. -- Karen Heidman, Sioux City