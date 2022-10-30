LETTER: Steve Hansen for Iowa House District 2

I am writing in support of Steve Hansen's campaign for the Iowa House. Steve is working to put high quality, affordable health care within reach for all Siouxland families. He has crossed party lines to vote for a bi-partisan tax bill to save seniors money. He will continue to fight for proper funding for local schools. Steve Hansen is lifelong public servant and an independent voice for Siouxland. Steve always has and will continue to put the people of Siouxland over politics. I urge you to vote for Steve Hansen. -- Leon Koster, Sioux City