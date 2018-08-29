As the mother of a daughter, a college instructor, and a runner, I was extremely upset to learn of Mollie Tibbetts’ disappearance while jogging and then her confirmed death. But obviously my pain is nothing compared to that of her family and friends. Their wishes to not politicize this tragedy should be respected.
Sadly, Rep. Steve King could not do that. In a tweet, he used Mollie's death to continue his fear-mongering against immigrants. His hateful rhetoric flies in the face of both crime statistics and Iowans’ experience with our immigrant neighbors and colleagues.
In response to King’s comments, I purposely ran through an immigrant neighborhood in my town of Sioux Center on Saturday morning. No fear.
In November, you can be sure that I will vote not for Steve King but instead for J.D. Scholten, a man of civil discourse and compassionate, reasoned responses to the issues of Iowa and our nation. - Kim Van Es, Sioux Center, Iowa