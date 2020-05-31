LETTER: 'Steve King has been totally vindicated ...'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The saying is, "Follow the money." Once accepted, the recipient marches to a different drummer. Such is the case with Randy Feenstra, who is being bankrolled by outside interests and is now forced to take his marching orders from those whose only goal is to defeat Congressman Steve King.

Randy Feenstra is a man of great character and outstanding integrity. He is way above the totally negative campaign that he has apparently been dictated to accept. Too bad. And defeating Congressman King in the primary? It ain't gonna happen. And for Randy Feenstra, continue to serve in the Iowa Senate, where your leadership has been outstanding.

Steve King has been totally vindicated of the smear tactics against him by the corrupt media, is I believe about to have his committee assignments restored, and will continue to represent his constituents in Iowa's 4th District. Gerald Pallesen, Marcus, Iowa

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0