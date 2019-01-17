Wow. It seems that just about everybody has something to say over the firestorm that was kicked up by an article in The New York Times concerning "taken-out-of-context" remarks by Congressman Steve King. For the past two years, the media in general, and The Times in particular, has led a vicious campaign to destroy President Trump and those few left who stand for the principles of the once-great Republican Party.
Our country is now jam-packed not by statesmen, but by politicians of every stripe and color. As soon as they are elected, they start to build up a war chest for the next go-around. The numbers (and the cost to citizen taxpayers) are staggerin for the salaries and all the perks of 535 members of Congress (and thousands of staff people), 50 state governors, countless numbers of state legislators and all the mayors and council members of cities large and small. Lots of fish in the ocean.
The little ones aren't bothered. But the media, with their half-truths, "fake news," and outright lies, pushing socialism down our throats, are out to destroy anyone who will stand up for the truth and a steadfast belief that we are a sovereign nation governed by the rule of law.
The weak-kneed, jellyfish, old-guard, beltway Republicans will not be a problem in 2020 - they're now afraid of even their own shadow and are killing off the few good ones who are left, including Congressman Steve King. - Gerald Pallesen, Marcus, Iowa