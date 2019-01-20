Steve King doesn’t know how to apologize for not knowing when “white supremacist” became an epithet without incorrectly pointing out that Nazis were socialists so that he could incorrectly suggest that “leftists” were also socialists and therefore no better than Nazis.
We are all ignorant of the things that we do not know. Steve King’s problem is that he knows so little. Like President Trump, who opined that we need more immigrants from Norway, Steve is apparently unaware that Norway is a highly socialistic country, as is Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands; all countries with thriving democracies and thriving economies.
All of those countries suffered under Hitler’s fascist, not socialist, regime. - Douglas VanDerVoort, Sioux City