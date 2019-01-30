Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, caved to the Washington establishment by taking away Congressman Steve King’s committee assignments in hopes of forcing him out of Congress. This overreach is similar to how President Trump is treated daily. Such punishment is not doled out equally across both aisles of the Congress. The Washington establishment and the media seem to enjoy destroying people who do not bow to their throne of political correctness or are not intimidated by the powers that be like a Steve King. If he could be stripped of his committee assignments by biased reporting, anyone who chooses to be independent of the Washington establishment can know that they will be treated the same way. This is unequal justice again.
What happened to Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib when she spoke unspeakable foul language about our duly elected president? Northwest Iowans know Steve King and he is not a racist. He is a principled constitutional Christian conservative, which is loathed by the Washington establishment. If you wear the mantel of a constitutional Christian conservative, you must know if someone on the left believes you are influencing others, you could face this same type of attack. King should remain in Congress. He was voted in and should stay. Congressman King is an honorable man and an expert on constitutional governance, which is lacking in Congress.
Don’t let Washington, D.C., tell Northwest Iowans who they should vote for or keep in office. I don’t always agree with the way he expresses himself, but he is always telling truth, which is vastly lacking in our media outlets. - Linda Holub, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota