LETTER: Steyer talks about what's 'really happening in our economy'
The United States is supposed to be run by the rule of law and in the interests of the people. The economic system is overseen by the government with rules and regulations put into place to see to it that it’s fair to everyone. As it is right now it is not fair to everyone. Corporations and the extremely wealthy have used their money to skew everything in their favor.

The candidates are mostly addressing the symptoms of the problem, not the cause. The wealthy and corporations do not like regulations, but they are put into place to address the disadvantage of capitalism.

Inequality – The rich cannot exist without the poor.

Starvation – Some have more than enough, many others starve.

Anti-social – Profit is more important than safety.

Undemocratic – Money has more power than the people.

Pollution – Companies don’t think past short-term profit.

War – Corporations make money, people die.

Dictatorship – Workers have no say in the company.

Propaganda – Advertising is a form of brainwashing.

Tom Steyer is the only candidate addressing what is really happening in our economy. Arlene Imray, Sioux City

