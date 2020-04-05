LETTER: Stimulus bill is laden with pork

Congratulations, Congress. Once again you have proven to the American public that your wants and special interests are more important than the needs of the citizens of this country. After the passage of the CARES bill for economic relief from the COVID-19 virus, Nancy Pelosi had the audacity to stand up in front of the media and tell everyone how proud she was to help pass this bill.
The bill had more pork in it than a hog confinement and, just think, they still have plans for more relief legislation when Congress reconvenes. Duane Behrens, Sioux City
