I don’t know anyone who doesn’t want a workable immigration solution. People may differ as to what that solution would look like, but that is no different from any other policy decision.
If we stop the polarization game, listen to each other, work together and compromise we would be far better off than we are. To use immigration in the polarization game to excite the base in election cycles with no solution offered or done is hypocritical and destructive.
Even when one party controls the House, Senate and presidency and they can push through whatever they want, they still can’t offer a workable solution for immigration. That shows that compromise is a necessary part of the solution, even within political parties, and those who refuse to compromise prevent a solution.
We need immigrant workers in many parts of our society - be it in farm labor, construction, meatpacking, hotels and restaurants, as nannies and just about any area of work in our society. Even when they come undocumented they have no problem finding work.
Many employers are more than willing to hire non-English speaking immigrants while providing bilingual supervisors in the workplace. Many knowingly hire undocumented immigrants even though they know it is illegal to do so.
If we stop playing the destructive polarization game, while admitting the value of different perspectives, we can find a compromise and a workable immigration policy that will add value to our society with honor and dignity, just as it should be. - Jerry Eaton, Sioux City