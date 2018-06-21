I am writing to implore Rep. Steve King and Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst to use the distinction and significant power of their elected office to stop the grievous wrong being perpetrated on immigrant families who are being subjected to having their children taken.
It is nothing short of kidnapping by our government. It is inhumane, despicable and the most egregious conduct that blackens the name of my country, both at home and abroad.
This is not a Republican or Democrat issue – it is a humanitarian issue. Please see that this practice is stopped. - Jackie Austin, Rock Rapids, Iowa