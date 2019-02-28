The legislative forum held Feb. 23 in Sioux City was informative as usual. A concern of both the audience and the representatives who attended was the "strict scrutiny" language included in a proposed amendment to the state Constitution. Usually, lawmakers may pass a law as long as they feel it will have a positive effect. Under strict scrutiny they must also prove that it is necessary for government and as limited as possible.
This language added to our state Constitution would make it virtually impossible to pass any bill that could regulate gun use, even if a vast majority of Iowans supported it. (Strict scrutiny even caused a judge in Louisiana to overturn the conviction of a felon caught in possession of an AK-47.) It would also endanger current common sense gun laws that the majority supports, such as background checks.
This would have long-term effects, tying the hands of our Legislature for generations. We don't know what issues may be before us in the future. Why would the Legislature want to limit its power in this drastic way?
We have a democratic process of electing representatives who draft, debate and vote on legislation and are held accountable at the next election. It's a good and tested way for our representatives to respond to the needs of the state and will of the voters. Strict scrutiny is a way for the current majority to impose its will on future Iowans. - Rachel Cole, Sioux City