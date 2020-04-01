LETTER: 'Stronger together' - forever

With the coronavirus upon us, we are self isolating and distancing ourselves from others. With that being said, it's inspiring to hear the stories of how people are stepping up to help where help is needed. There are those making masks, delivering food to people who can't get out, forming car parades to cheer someone up as they drive by, neighbors lining the street to cheer for a young girl who returned home from her last chemo treatment, putting others before ourselves - the list goes on and on.