LETTER: 'Stronger together' - forever
LETTER: 'Stronger together' - forever

Letters to the Editor

With the coronavirus upon us, we are self isolating and distancing ourselves from others. With that being said, it's inspiring to hear the stories of how people are stepping up to help where help is needed. There are those making masks, delivering food to people who can't get out, forming car parades to cheer someone up as they drive by, neighbors lining the street to cheer for a young girl who returned home from her last chemo treatment, putting others before ourselves - the list goes on and on.

I hope when this virus is behind us, we continue to be there for our friends, neighbors and strangers alike. The motto "stronger together" should be our motto forever. Teresa Akerberg, Sioux City

