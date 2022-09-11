LETTER: Study the meaning of 'Militia' in the Constitution

Gun rights advocates always cite the Second Amendment as justification for the proliferation of guns and prohibition of limits on them, but they ignore the “well regulated Militia” part. To find what was meant by “Militia” study the actual Constitution. Other than the Second Amendment, there are four references to “Militia” in the Constitution giving guidance as to what the Militia was intended to be and to do.

Article 1, Section 8, Clause 15 gives Congress the power to call forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress insurrections, and repel invasions. Clause 16 gives Congress the responsibility to provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining the Militia.

Article 2, Section 2, Clause 1 makes the president the Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States and of the Militia when called into the actual service of the U.S.

Finally, Amendment V specifies that one must be indicted by a grand jury for certain offenses, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of war.

With training, regulation, and control that is to be exercised over a Militia, I cannot see how our Founding Fathers would ever have envisioned the rights of almost everyone to own and carry firearms as states seem to be allowing now. I do not believe the Second Amendment justifies what we have now and certainly does not preclude gun controls. Read the Constitution rather than the hype. -- Michael Potash, Sioux City