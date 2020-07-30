LETTER: 'Stunned and dismayed'
LETTER: 'Stunned and dismayed'

Letters to the Editor

I am stunned and dismayed at what has happened to the cities of Portland and Seattle over the last few weeks and the Democratic mayors and governors who have allowed the criminals and anarchists to destroy public and private property under the guise of peaceful protesting. I pity and empathize with the law-abiding citizens and police of those cities who are living and working in fear and want law and order returned. This destruction cannot be allowed to continue. Chicago is becoming hell on earth with five or more murders every weekend. Those mayors and governors have failed miserably in their oath to protect the people and property and are telling the federal government to stay away. How bad does it have to get before they wake up and say, "Wow, this is terrible"? At that point, there won't be any police left to restore law and order because of resignations and defunding the police.

I've tried to be a mildly conservative independent and see both sides, but the liberal wing of the Democratic Party has become stupidly radical and irresponsible as evidenced by these so-called leaders. If these were Republicans, the left and media would be screaming bloody murder, which it is. The really sad and scary thing is the liberal media has allied itself with the liberal Democrats and is condoning this.

President Eisenhower warned us against the military/industrial complex, but the liberal media/Democratic complex is a hundred times worse and could destroy this nation for everybody. Tom Anderson, Sioux City

