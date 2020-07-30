LETTER: 'Stunned and dismayed'

I am stunned and dismayed at what has happened to the cities of Portland and Seattle over the last few weeks and the Democratic mayors and governors who have allowed the criminals and anarchists to destroy public and private property under the guise of peaceful protesting. I pity and empathize with the law-abiding citizens and police of those cities who are living and working in fear and want law and order returned. This destruction cannot be allowed to continue. Chicago is becoming hell on earth with five or more murders every weekend. Those mayors and governors have failed miserably in their oath to protect the people and property and are telling the federal government to stay away. How bad does it have to get before they wake up and say, "Wow, this is terrible"? At that point, there won't be any police left to restore law and order because of resignations and defunding the police.