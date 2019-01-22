I sat in stunned silence as I watched President Trump make his proposal to end the stalemate he created when he shut down the government and took 800,000 hard-working government employees hostage in an attempt to pacify Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter.
It didn't slow either of them down, of course. After the address Ann was quick to whine about not getting total capitulation from President Trump. That was not the stunning part, however. I would have been stunned if she had anything positive to say about anyone. If you want her and Rush to run your party, more power to you - or, as I hope, less power to you. The stunning part of the president's speech? Not a single word about the federal employees. He didn't even care enough about them to mention them. Imagine the heartlessness of that.
While he and Sen. Joni Ernst (She was on Fox News, where else?) were talking about the fake border crisis and extolling the wisdom of building a wall that would not hold out a single terrorist, they were not paying the very people we depend on at our airports to keep terrorists and drug smugglers out. Good, hard-working people forced to work for free so they could serve as their bargaining chip.
Amazing, the president and Joni are not doing their job and they are getting paid, while the TSA is doing its job and not getting paid. Republicans, you thought you would change him. Nope. He changed you. - John Schuck, Sioux City