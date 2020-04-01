LETTER: Sturgeon column on Missouri River produces response

The Pick-Sloan Act of 1944 did indeed establish the flood control project for the Missouri River. It was passed in 1944 by the 78th Congress which was fully controlled in both houses by the Democrat Party and signed into law by a Democrat president. Over the succeeding 76 years control of U.S. administrations and Congresses has passed back and forth from party to party with no discernible impact on the Corps of Engineers' management of the Missouri River.