LETTER: Sturgeon column on Missouri River produces response

Al Sturgeon's remarks in his Sunday Regulars column are, like the river itself, mostly contained, but occasionally wildly inaccurate.
You have free articles remaining.
The Pick-Sloan Act of 1944 did indeed establish the flood control project for the Missouri River. It was passed in 1944 by the 78th Congress which was fully controlled in both houses by the Democrat Party and signed into law by a Democrat president. Over the succeeding 76 years control of U.S. administrations and Congresses has passed back and forth from party to party with no discernible impact on the Corps of Engineers' management of the Missouri River.
Thanks to flood control, downtown Sioux City has not been under Missouri River water since the devastating flood of 1952. Nevertheless, many of Mr. Sturgeon's remarks about the negative environmental impact wrought by chanellization of the Missouri are surely accurate. But to blame all these problems on current senators of one political party is simply nonsense. John Mayne, Sioux City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!