LETTER: Sturgeon column on Missouri River produces response
View Comments

LETTER: Sturgeon column on Missouri River produces response

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

Al Sturgeon's remarks in his Sunday Regulars column are, like the river itself, mostly contained, but occasionally wildly inaccurate.

The Pick-Sloan Act of 1944 did indeed establish the flood control project for the Missouri River. It was passed in 1944 by the 78th Congress which was fully controlled in both houses by the Democrat Party and signed into law by a Democrat president. Over the succeeding 76 years control of U.S. administrations and Congresses has passed back and forth from party to party with no discernible impact on the Corps of Engineers' management of the Missouri River.

Thanks to flood control, downtown Sioux City has not been under Missouri River water since the devastating flood of 1952. Nevertheless, many of Mr. Sturgeon's remarks about the negative environmental impact wrought by chanellization of the Missouri are surely accurate. But to blame all these problems on current senators of one political party is simply nonsense. John Mayne, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: 'Just a thought'
Letters

MINI: 'Just a thought'

Good parents discipline their children when they fail to listen to instructions meant for their own good. To get their attention, they may put…

MINI: 'The ultimate gift'
Letters

MINI: 'The ultimate gift'

Leonard Pitts had another excellent column in Friday's Journal. I love how he holds up a priest in Italy who was ill with coronavirus and gave…

LETTER: Pelosi isn't helping
Letters

LETTER: Pelosi isn't helping

According to media reports, the House and Senate were very close to reaching agreement on an economic relief package caused by the COVID-19 vi…

LETTER: 'More damage than good'
Letters

LETTER: 'More damage than good'

I think we have gotten to the point that President Trump participating in these daily coronavirus task force press briefings is causing more d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News