Al Sturgeon's argument for the across-the-board legalization of marijuana (The Regulars, Oct 13) was reasonable and pragmatic. The opposing arguments that I've either heard or read about seem like something out of the cult classic "Reefer Madness." In other words, the ingestion of weed makes one go insane.
It's unfortunate that Iowa doesn't allow the matter to be resolved by referendum. We are constrained by the cowardice of our local politicians. John Polifka, Mapleton, Iowa