There is a lot of noise about mental illness in the news lately. I suspect every person in the world in someway shape or form suffers from some degree of mental illness or psychological disorder. Most all people though are able to function normally with only a small percentage needing intervention.

First and foremost, I am not aware of any cure for mental illness, the only treatment being counseling and/or medication. I am just a lay person, and this is my best guess. The only chance the treatment will be successful is if the patient is fairly competent and attends the counseling session and/or takes the medication as prescribed by a doctor. The patient's family must take the initiative by insuring the patient attends the counseling sessions and/or takes the medication. If the family is unwilling or unable to make this happen then it falls to society.

If the patient is competent and compliant, then maybe they could function with supervision. If not they must be locked up. The most recent incident of the death of the mentally-challenged man on the subway is tragic. However if I were a passenger on a subway or bus I want to go from point A to B safely and without being entertained or having to listen to an obnoxious person.

I suspect everyone near the mentally challenged person was nervous and apprehensive, and concerned about what this person would do next. The former Marine and others took the person down, I suspect, to prevent any potential violence and to hold for the police. If the former Marine let the guy up, I am suspect there would have been a violent confrontation where others may have gotten hurt or seriously injured.

I have always heard people with psychological issues seem to gain super human strength when faced with adversity. I don’t think any of us want to deal with a person like that. -- John Stetson, Sioux City