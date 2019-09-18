The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors had better think twice and really hard about building a new $49M jail on the outskirts of Sioux City. The current LEC and jail is only 32 years old and is in fine condition. All we need is more inmate capacity and a little updating. Within the last 30 years, the county forced and bought the Sioux City Elks Club out of their building for just this type of purpose. The supervisors need to give the taxpayers and themselves the option of a jail annex north of the present LEC with a tunnel or sky-way connection across 8th Street. That will eliminate the huge security risk of deputies and jail staff transporting prisoners back and forth from the outskirts of town to the downtown courtrooms. Have the supervisors thought of this and come up with a weekly or annual cost of this, the extra deputies, the vans, the safety and liability issues, and hassle to the sheriff's department in the wintertime? There is no way that an out-of-town jail is a good solution for lack of inmate capacity because of these extra costs and problems. A new annex north of the LEC doesn't have to be an expensive architectural statement and should come in under $49M, even with the cost of updating the present LEC. Please go back to the drawing board, guys. Tom Anderson, Sioux City
