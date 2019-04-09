The uprising among Sioux City citizens regarding our increase in property tax assessed values is the real deal. We've seen values increase from 10 to 95 percent on some commercial properties. After meeting with our city assessor, I've learned that this was more of a request for information about your property than an overall punishment for owning such property. City Assessor John Lawson has been understanding and accommodating with requests to lower such assessed values so long as he's been supplied with pertinent information on the property's performance and/or its comparables.
Property owners should take a second and consider that there may not have been the necessary information at our City Assessor's Office for them to make educated decisions on how to properly assess a property. After multiple conversations and meetings with Mr. Lawson, I was able to obtain a lower tax assessment for my clients than previously registered - a major plus for property owners. We also need to remember that shifting this responsibility to our county's office would lead us right back to the same situation. Further, it may open the door for the state of Iowa assessor to come in and assign an assessment with no chance of rebuttal or protest.
Supplying our city office with proper information will help out our community as a whole and, further, make our property owners happier, as well. - Beau Braunger, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota