LETTER: Support Bret Richards for 4th District U.S. House seat

After 17 excruciating years, there finally seems to be a consensus that it is time to move on from Congressman Steve King. The question before GOP primary voters this year is which alternative candidate is best suited to restore the 4th Congressional District's voice in the U.S. House and defeat the presumptive Democrat nominee J.D. Scholten in November. It would be a grievous mistake to substitute Congressman King with a career politician, which is why primary voters should look to a conservative outsider like Bret Richards.

Unlike his competitors, Bret is not a career politician seeking a promotion, but he is our Iowa neighbor desiring to take our values and common-sense approach to Washington, D.C. This was demonstrated to me in late December when Bret invited me to tea, spending nearly two hours answering all of my questions and detailing how he would fight for his constituents in the U.S. House. From enlisting in the Army as a combat engineer officer to advocating for quality health care in rural Iowa on the board of the Manning Regional Healthcare Center, Bret has a demonstrated lifetime of service to his Iowa neighbors.

Bret would not be beholden to the political establishment in Des Moines or the special interests in Washington, D.C. He would be accountable to his Iowa neighbors whose values he has lived out in his daily life. I deeply hope that primary voters will join me on June 2 in casting a vote for conservative Bret Richards for U.S. House. Colby Drey, Sioux City

