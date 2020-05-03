LETTER: Support Chad Sheehan for sheriff of Woodbury County

Chad’s involvement with the Critical Incident Stress Management Team for Woodbury County and area first responders has impacted the community in incredibly positive and productive ways. For over 15 years Chad has volunteered numerous hours making sure our responders are able to work through some very tragic scenes that no one should have to endure alone. The mental health and well-being of all law enforcement officers, fire/rescue and first responders is always a top priority for Sheehan. During my 45-year career in Emergency Medical Services, Chad’s passion and dedication to the mental health of our first responders is unmatched. He continues to volunteer his time and expertise throughout Woodbury County for both urban and rural first responders.