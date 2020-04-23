LETTER: Support Chad Sheehan for Woodbury County sheriff

Let's set the record straight. The writer of an April 7 Letter to the Editor supporting a candidate for sheriff either doesn't know the other candidate or was provided misleading information. I'm a retired Sioux City police sergeant. I spent 35 years protecting and serving the citizens of Sioux City. I supervised many young officers. For five of those 35 years I supervised a young officer by the name of Chad Sheehan. I don't possess enough superlatives to compliment Chad Sheehan on the job he did while working for me. Chad was a very good police officer and I would have expected nothing less.
He went on to serve 23 years in law enforcement, serving not only as a patrol officer, but as a field training officer, hostage negotiator, school resource officer, crime prevention officer, K-9 officer, community policing unit officer, and and took it upon himself to be a bilingual officer. Chad continues to represent the Sioux City Police Department as a member of the honor guard. He also continues to give back to Sioux City and Woodbury County by volunteering as a member of the Woodbury County Critical Incident Stress Management Team. Chad is a current board member for the Boys & Girls Home and previously volunteered as a wish grantor for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
This is hardly the record of someone with no experience as the April 7 Letter writer would have you believe. Chad was a great police officer and will be an outstanding Woodbury County sheriff. Jim McCrystal Sr., Sioux City
