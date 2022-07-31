LETTER: Support efforts to preserve monarch butterflies

It was recently announced that the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has added monarch butterflies to its red list of threatened species and is labeled as endangered because of the dwindling population in North America.

Now more than ever, it's important to help support a culture of growth for these beautiful creatures. Support the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center and conservation efforts across the great state of Iowa. Let's set an example and lead the pack, all while supporting the beautification of our natural resources.

The next time you see a monarch butterfly think of it as a reminder to stop and smell the roses and enjoy the gift of life. -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City