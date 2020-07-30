LETTER: Support Equal Rights Amendment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Constitution speaks to the promise that is America. Only landowning white men were included in the original Bill of Rights or the promises bestowed in the Constitution. This August 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment stating “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

The effort for another amendment – the Equal Rights Amendment, guaranteeing legal gender equality for women - began in 1923. For almost 100 years, the fight against discrimination on the basis of sex has been ongoing. On March 22, 1972, Congress passed the ERA stating “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Congress extended the deadline for ratification by 38 states to June 30, 1982, a requirement for it to become part of the Constitution. In January 2020, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify. On Feb. 13, 2020, the U.S. House passed HJ Res 79, removing the deadline.

The League of Women Voters Sioux City urges Sen. Charles Grassley (who supported this in the Iowa House in 1972) and Sen. Joni Ernst (as Iowa’s first female elected senator) to join the House in supporting this legislation.

To honor women’s equality, LWVSC also urges you to contact the offices of both Sen. Grassley (202-224-3744) and Sen. Ernst (202-224-3254) in support of HJ Res 79. Thank you. Dagna Simmons, president, League of Women Voters of Sioux City

