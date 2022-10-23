LETTER: Support for Republicans began in Great Depression

I'm a Republican because:

-- Good government is government by the people.;

-- Good government is based on each person's ability, dignity, and freedom being honored.;

-- I believe in equal rights and freedom for all.;

-- We must preserve national strength and pride for peace and freedom, and at the same time share with people everywhere the desire for human rights throughout the world.;

I am a Republican because I grew up during the Great Depression of 1929. President Biden, like President Roosevelt, believes in handouts and big spending. My father had diabetes and both of my parents worked. My mother took a job to pay for dad's insulin. My brother and I had paper routes. We took JOBS that were available. And we made it through the Depression.

We need leaders in Washington and Iowa who will believe in good government principles, as I do. I am proud to have leaders like U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and all other Republican office holders who help make Iowa the best place to live in America. Vote on Nov. 8. -- Vergene Donovan, Spirit Lake, Iowa