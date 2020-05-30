LETTER: Support Franken for U.S. Senate
LETTER: Support Franken for U.S. Senate

Letters to the Editor

Before all our lives changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I had the opportunity to hear three-star Admiral Michael Franken in Ottumwa. I knew that afternoon I heard a voice of reason and integrity who could not only defeat Joni Ernst in November, but who would also listen to us Iowans as a senator.

Franken talks with a knowledge of science and other skills needed to “get things done” in Washington, D.C. He speaks to us with precision and accuracy of thought and content. Admiral Franken will not only represent his beloved state, but will also be a needed voice for all Iowans. Earlier this month, The Des Moines Register endorsed Franken as the best candidate to defeat Joni Ernst.

Please vote for Admiral Michael Franken in the Iowa Democratic primary on June 2. Miriam Kenning, Ottumwa, Iowa

