Across the country, school music programs are being cut at an alarming rate. When budgets are tight, the fine arts are the first thing to go. School boards like to argue that learning music is pointless because its effects are not measured by standardized testing. Despite this, I believe that learning music is extremely valuable, and all children should have the opportunity to do so.
Studies show that children who participate in music perform better in school than their peers who do not. Certain elements of learning music connect to schoolwork, which increases their performance. For instance, musicians often memorize their pieces, which improves their memorization capabilities. Working with complicated rhythms and time signatures helps kids understand math better. Finally, learning music helps kids develop reading and comprehension skills.
Music offers a number of other practical benefits as well. Taking care of an instrument teaches children responsibility. Learning how to play an instrument is challenging at first, but kids who stick with it reap the reward of perseverance. Performing in recitals or concerts gives children confidence and poise. Finally, music is a creative outlet which kids can use to express themselves.
For all of these reasons, I believe schools should continue to support funding for the fine arts, especially music. Being involved in music has enriched my life in so many ways. I have been able to meet lifelong friends, travel across the country, and receive a scholarship to finance my college education due to my involvement in music. Kelsey Bartels, Sioux Center, Iowa