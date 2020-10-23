 Skip to main content
LETTER: Support health care reform
LETTER: Support health care reform

Letters to the Editor

Most Americans want health care reform. It could easily be done. But then socialism, that vile enemy of the American Dream, gets thrown around. Suddenly people are scared.

The person making $40,000 a year thinks the person making $14,400 a year will be given their money. It’s the ultra wealthy that should be paying their fair share of taxes.

The way it works is the middle class takes a slight raise around 3% on income tax. This has been shown to be cheaper than paying insurance premiums to employer provided insurance or private insurance and even Obamacare. Hopefully companies would put the money they save on providing insurance into their employees.

Imagine having a $10 copay no matter what or even zero cost. If the large corporations and ultra wealthy were regulated and forced into paying their fair share of taxes then universal healthcare could begin. A 75% tax on a person making $100 million a year still leaves them with more millions than they could spend. They will be fine.

Every other first world country has these programs. Why does the USA, the richest nation on Earth, not have programs like universal healthcare? Because it would be taxing the rich more heavily and, in many cases, for the first time. Taking 75% of $20 billion still leaves them with more money than can be spent in a lifetime. This country made them rich. Let them give back. Let’s make healthcare for all a reality. Justice Marino, Sioux City

