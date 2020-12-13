LETTER: Support increase in oil, gas royalties on federal land

Regarding a Sioux City Journal article on Dec. 2. I wonder why this was buried on page A5 and the TV news media didn't pick up on Sen. Chuck Grassley's comments.

Grassley proposes an increase of 50% of oil and gas royalties on federal land leased to oil and gas companies. The royalties were established a century ago under the old Mineral Leasing Act when automobiles were replacing the horse and buggy. Grassley went on to say the proposal is co-sponsored by Democratic Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico. Grassley stated it won't be easy to win support for the measure even though it is just common sense legislation.

Left unsaid, in my opinion, are the lobbyists for oil, gas and coal companies who are buying senators' votes. If you think that this is corruption write your congressperson and demand accounting. I can think of senators like Ted Cruz who voted against ethanol and for the fossil fuel industries. If you're against subsidies for the ethanol industry, you should definitely be against subsidies of mineral leases on federal lands that are robbing the citizens of needed monies, if for nothing else to maintain our national parks. -- Earl Draayer, Le Mars, Iowa

