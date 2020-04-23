LETTER: Support Iowa amendment for rights of victims
LETTER: Support Iowa amendment for rights of victims

Letters to the Editor

National Crime Victims’ Rights week is happening all across the country during the week of April 19 – 25. This is a week where we can take stock in how our criminal justice system treats victims of crime.

The current law in Iowa is not enough. Each and every day, victims are falling through the cracks and being revictimized by a system that is set up to fail them. There must be more enforcement and protections for survivors of crime. The answer is an amendment to our state Constitution outlining victims’ rights.

A victims’ rights amendment will not take away the rights of anyone, it simply elevates and makes equal the rights of victims of a crime. It provides victims with basic and enforceable rights like the right to be heard at trial or informed of all case proceedings and their offender’s status.

It’s time for Iowa crime victims’ rights to be enshrined in our state Constitution. Victims deserve to have constitutional protections, just as those who are accused and convicted. Angela Stabile, Sioux City

