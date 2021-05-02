LETTER: Support Iowa bill protecting seniors from financial fraud and exploitation

NAIFA-Iowa members were pleased to learn this week both the Iowa House and Senate have now passed the Senior Financial Fraud and Exploitation Prevention bill. This legislation will increase protections for Iowa’s seniors and vulnerable adults.

State Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen and his staff reached out to NAIFA-Iowa directly three years ago to begin the discussions to help create legislation that would make a real difference for Iowa’s seniors. This bill will make financial exploitation of the elderly and vulnerable a crime for the first time in Iowa. Studies have shown this financial crime costs seniors billions of dollars annually, putting their retirement security in jeopardy.

Financial abuse is the most prevalent form of elder abuse. Most financial exploitation isn’t perpetrated by strangers, but family members, care-givers, or neighbors. The need for this legislation was heightened due to COVID-19, as so many vulnerable older Iowans remain isolated in their homes.