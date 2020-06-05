LETTER: Support Kacena for county board
LETTER: Support Kacena for county board

Letters to the Editor

Now more than ever, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors needs a proven leader committed to public safety and public service.

By mail or on July 7, please join me in voting for Tim Kacena.

Tim is an Army veteran, a retired firefighter for Sioux City and, most recently, a state representative.

He will fight for the working families of the county.

That's the kind of leader we need on the Board of Supervisors. Bruce Lear, Sioux City

