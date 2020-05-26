LETTER: Support King in 4th District primary
LETTER: Support King in 4th District primary

Letters to the Editor

Primary election season is in full swing, and absentee voting has begun. Unfortunately, we'll continue to have supper time television newscasts treat us to guys in beat-up vans or old motorhomes trying to convince us they'd be the best person to unseat our 4th District congressman, Steve King. Well, as "Church Lady" used to say: "Isn't that special?"

Congressman King has been "delivering" for an entire generation. Farmers, veterans, the elderly, the chronically ill and children with serious injuries have all been treated with respect and dignity, in a timely way and often in person. All this done despite petty party politics and the even pettier adherence to political correctness.

The Republican Party needs to get its collective crania out of its collective derrieres and restore Congressman Steve King's hard-earned position with committees he's so faithfully served. Stick with Steve, and vote for a true conservative and proven supporter of President Trump. Bill Kersting, Spencer, Iowa

